LEGENDARY musician Pontiano Kaiche has bemoaned that successive governments have failed to contribute towards the growth of the music industry, highlighting how musicians are only valued when they engage in political matters. During his appearance on ‘The Conversation Podcast’, Pontiano recounted instances where musicians were used for political purposes, only to be sidelined once the goal was achieved. He also expressed concern about the absence of a deliberate policy to commercialise music, saying it has led to many musicians becoming destitute. “I think I will be very honest and blunt with you on this subject which touches my heart. It is very sensitive to me and I’m sorry to say that I think none of the Presidents has come up...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.