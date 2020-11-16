POLICE yesterday blocked MMD leader Nevers Mumba from going to Vubwi on account that President Edgar Lungu was scheduled to visit the area. In an interview, Mumba said he was given a permit which was later cancelled. “Our leaders had met for us to launch at the district level our national mobilization for 2021. You know, we launched it in Lusaka last Saturday and the Patriotic Front decided that they were not going to allow us to come into Vubwi so they sent the police with guns and teargas to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.