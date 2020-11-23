UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says it is surprising that President Edgar Lungu is blaming the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for its operational failures when it is the ruling party which has orchestrated “organised confusion” in slowing down the registration process. On Wednesday, President Lungu complained that the ECZ had not been equal to the task and most citizens were frustrated due to the slow process to register as voters. But in an interview, Kakoma argued that the ruling party planned the slow registration process to frustrate and disenfranchise voters...



