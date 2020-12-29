SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says the nation will be informed at an appropriate time on the findings of the investigations which President Edgar Lungu ordered into the shooting of two people. Last week President Lungu directed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to present a report on the death of state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda to him by Monday. In an interview on why there was no communication regarding the report yesterday, Chipampe said the nation would be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.