PF SECRETARY General Davies Mwila says the ruling party has asked its legal team to engage the Attorney General and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on the interpretation of the grade 12 certificate. And Mwila says Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube can do whatever he wants because as far as the ruling party is concerned, his expulsion is final. When he featured on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast Show, Tuesday morning, Mwila said those without school certificates would not stand, but the party was still in the process of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.