Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya addresses journalists at the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on May 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Bank of Zambia Dr Denny Kalyalya has refuted social media reports that he has joined the opposition UPND and that he has applied to contest the Kalomo seat.

On Thursday afternoon, various social media pages reported that Dr Kalyalya had joined the UPND, news which quickly went viral.

But in an interview, Dr Kalyalya said people were concocting stories.

“People have wild imaginations. Kalomo? I am not in the political arena. People really sit down and concoct stories. No way! People told me I thought it was a joke. I am not in politics anyway,” said Dr Kalyalya.