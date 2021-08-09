FORMER Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande says President Edgar Lungu cannot be telling people about taxes when he doesn’t know what will happen this week. Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s remarks that if everyone paid taxes regularly and on time, they would be lowered, Magande observed that some of the residents the President was addressing had no capacity to pay tax. Magande also wondered whether the people President Lungu was addressing understood him. “We have industries that make money, mining makes money. If only the mining industry was properly handled by...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.