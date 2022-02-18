Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says continuous voter registration has already been planned for and is provided for under the 2022 budget. A Consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) recently urged the commission to embark on continuous voter registration saying any potential voter should have the right to register to vote at any time, as opposed to there being a restricted period for the registration. But responding to a press query, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the Commission had scheduled engagement meetings with various stakeholders to update…...