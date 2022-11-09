THE Public Accounts Committee has heard that Konkola Copper Mines through its former liquidator Milingo Lungu refused to avail financial documents to the Ministry of Finance when government tried to monitor the utilisation of the $45 million lent to the mining firm. And the Committee has heard that the Ministry of Finance is not aware of any risk assessment that was undertaken before the loan agreement was signed in order to ascertain whether KCM was able to pay back the loan to government. The Committee further heard that there were some politics involved behind the liquidation of KCM, therefore some decisions could have emanated from that background. The latest Auditor General’s Report on the accounts of the republic revealed that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.