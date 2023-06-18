Police in Samfya District of Luapula Province have arrested a 40-year-old man for defiling his 14-year-old stepdaughter. Meanwhile, Police in Solwezi have recovered 26 pieces of suspected elephant tusks and apprehended one suspect in custody. In a statement, Sunday, police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi said the defilement victim’s grandmother reported the matter to the police. Chilabi said preliminary investigations indicated that in April 2023, the victim’s mother left home for work for a period of time, leaving the victim alone with her stepfather. He said the suspect would frequently enter the victim’s bedroom and had carnal knowledge of her on multiple occasions. Chilabi further said the victim was threatened with death if she told anyone. “Police in Samfya…...



