CABINET has approved the introduction of regulations for preferential treatment of local suppliers of goods and services in the mining sector. Cabinet has also approved the Revised National Policy on Anti-Corruption and its Implementation Plan so as to provide a holistic national framework that will facilitate strengthening of institutional capacities of anti-corruption bodies. Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the 2023 Revised National Gender Policy to facilitate acceleration of the attainment of gender equity and equality in the country. In a statement, Sunday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa disclosed that the decisions were made during the 20th Cabinet meeting held on December 18, 2023. Mweetwa said Cabinet resolved that it was important for government to ensure that local suppliers of goods and…...



