POLICE have launched a manhunt for 27-year-old Christine Kaulu of Ndola who allegedly set ablaze her boyfriend’s house after a failed reconciliation in Lusaka’s Chelstone area. In a statement, Saturday, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said preliminary investigations revealed that Kaulu travelled from Ndola to Lusaka in a bid to reconcile with her boyfriend. “Police have launched a manhunt for a 27-year-old woman of Ndola in the Copperbelt identified as Christine Kaulu. She is suspected to have set ablaze a house belonging to her boyfriend in Lusaka’s Chelstone area. The incident happened on February 15, 2024 between 17:00 hours and 18:00 hours in Chelstone area. Police officers who rushed to the scene observed that the affected house has…...