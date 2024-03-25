ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson Kakenenwa Muyangwa says International Resources Holding RSC Limited (IRH) will in the next three to four years invest US$400 million into Mopani Copper Mine. And Muyangwa says the takeover of Mopani Copper Mine by IRH will bring a lot of benefits to the country. Speaking during a studio interview on the ZNBC TV1 main news, Saturday, Muyangwa said IRH’s investment would concentrate on completing shaft projects, installing underground crushers and constructing conveyer structures, among others. “There were some projects which were started by Glencore before they left and most of those involved sinking of Shafts. The company has been able to complete Synclinorium Shaft and the Henderson Shafts on its own using its own resources. What is...



