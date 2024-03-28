TRANSPARENCY International Zambia and the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance advocacy efforts on political party funding. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Tuesday, TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said political party financing continued to be a topical issue because of lack of regulatory framework to regulate it. “In Zambia, political party financing has continued to be a topical issue due to various reasons such as the lack of a regulatory framework to regulate it, and the apparent black curtain covering sources of finances for political party activities. One of the major concerns with the prevailing situation is that it has the potential to result in the flow of illicit finances, alienation...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.