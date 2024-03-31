THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has maintained the fuel pump prices for April at K31.12 for petrol, K28.78 for diesel, K20.44 for Jet A1 and K28.23 for kerosene. And ERB says they will re-introduce the transport equalisation mechanism to provide price support for the transportation of petrol, diesel and Jet-AI. In a statement, Sunday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa stated that the prices had been maintained because the movements in the international oil prices and exchange rate of the Kwacha against the US dollar resulted in changes which were below the set threshold of 2.5 percent. Bowa stated that during the month of April, it was expected that the positive news of the debt restructuring would provide a level of...



