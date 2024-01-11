PATRIOTIC Front member of parliament for Lunte Constituency, Mutotwe Kafwaya, says President Hakainde Hichilema should apologise and admit to the Zambian people that he was ignorant about leadership before being elected. Honourable Kafwaya who is also a former minister in the PF regime reminds President Hichilema that his rhetoric while campaigning ahead of the 2021 elections was malicious. He recalled that the President promised to fix the economy, strengthen the Kwacha against other major currencies, reduce interest rates and lower the cost of living; things which have not been done. Mutotwe KAFWAYA: “I don’t know if President HH wished for the economy that we have now, I don’t know whether he wished for the exchange rate we have now, I…...



