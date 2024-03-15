IN an attempt to calm down the public outrage over government’s intention to introduce social media broadcasting regulation, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has offered a clarification that the idea of regulating podcasts on the internet by the Independent Broadcasting Authority is still just a proposal. The minister goes further to distance the UPND from this agenda, saying the government only inherited the proposal. The Minister adds that government does not have a position on the matter, as the proposal has not been brought before Cabinet. Honourable Mweetwa also reaffirms his government’s commitment towards upholding media freedom and denies that the intended regulation is targeting Emmanuel Mwamba and other members of the opposition. Here is what the Chief Government Spokesperson...



