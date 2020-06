Local Eastern Province PF youth chairman Emmanuel Banda with his Lusaka Province counterpart Daniel Kalembe argue with police officers after the duo bused cadres to the Hotel InterContinental where they disrupted the Law Association of Zambia Bill 10 discussion in February

LUSAKA Province PF Youth chairperson Daniel Kalembe says youths planning to protest against various governance issues will be met head on by ruling party youths. Speaking at a press briefing, Sunday, Kalembe said the PF youths would also protest. “We know that Zambia does not only belong to Facebook bloggers. Zambia belongs to every Zambian...