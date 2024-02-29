FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has described the overall performance of the banking sector from January 2020 to December 2022 as satisfactory. Dr Musokotwane told the House on Tuesday that in 2022, the banking sector recorded K8.5 billion as profit before tax. Responding to Kalabo Central UPND MP Chinga Miyutu who wanted to find out whether commercial banks performed financially well from January 2020 to December 2022, Dr Musokotwane said in 2020 the primary regulatory capital for the banking sector was at 17.8 percent and increased to 21.9 percent against a regulatory minimum of five percent. “The overall banking sector performance and condition during the period January 2020 to December 2022 remains satisfactory. This was despite the...



