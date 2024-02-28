THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has warned former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo against absconding court sessions. This is in a matter in which Lusambo is charged with two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for mention yesterday before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Lusambo and his sureties were all not present. At this point, Lusambo’s lawyer, Emmanuel Phiri of Makebi Zulu Advocates, informed the court that his client was unwell and on five days of bed rest. Phiri also told the court that Lusambo’s surety was currently out of jurisdiction. “The accused yesterday had gone to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and was put on bed rest for five days. He...



