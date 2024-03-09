ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that DEC investigations have revealed that there was an element of fraudulent dealing in minerals and tax evasion on the part of Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda and his company. And Kabesha has told the court that the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) had reasonable grounds to suspect that on Kasanda’s property there was concealed or deposited property liable for seizure. This is in a matter in which Kasanda has sued the State challenging the seizure of his properties by DEC last year. Kasanda is seeking a declaration that DEC officers have no authority to issue Seizure Warrants in the manner they did and against the provisions of the Criminal...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.