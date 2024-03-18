PARIS-OLYMPICS bound flyweight boxer Patrick Chinyemba punched his way into the medal brackets at the ongoing 13th edition of the All-Africa Games after knocking out Ethiopian opponent Wibshet Dawit in the second-round. In an entertaining bout, the Zambian international landed a combination of punches that sent his opponent to the canvas twice, before the referee stopped the fight. Chinyemba started round one blazing with confidence, landing two upper cuts that caught his opponent off guard, sending to the floor twice but managed to beat the referee count of 10. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Sunday, Chinyemba described the victory as expected and sweet. He said the victory was water under the bridge as he was focused on minting...



