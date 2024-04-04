KENYAN boxer James Mugeni has arrived in the country in a bullish mood, telling the media that he is here to dethrone Africa Boxing Union (ABU) bantamweight champion Davy Mwale. The two boxers will face off for the ABU bantamweight title at the Government Complex this coming Saturday. Upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) yesterday, Mugeni said he would give Mwale a beating. At the same event, Gracious Simwalizi will face Hassan Milanzi of Zimbabwe for the vacant regional super bantamweight title. In an interview with the media, Mugeni, who was bubbling with confidence, said he did not think Mwale could stop him in the ring. “I want to thank Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions for this opportunity....



