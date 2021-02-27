THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has concluded the investigation involving 51 houses and has submitted the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). And the ACC says investigations involving the Ministry of Health over the irregularities in the awarding of a US $17 million tender to Honeybee Pharmacy Limited have reached an advanced stage. Meanwhile, the Commission has revealed that the Commission has instituted investigations into UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s involvement in the privatisation of State-owned assets, with a statement already delivered by the leader. Speaking during a...



