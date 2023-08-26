THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has canceled the decision letter issued to Mwembeshi Resources Limited for proposed large scale mining activities in Luangwa district. ZEMA has since given Mwembeshi Resources Limited 14 days within which to surrender the decision letter. In May this year, ZEMA ordered Mwembeshi Resources Limited to cease all mining and construction activities in Lower Zambezi National Park, further ordering the company to submit a site environmental restoration plan for the degraded area in the national park for it to be restored to its former or better state. In a notice of cancellation dated August 24, 2023, addressed to Mwembeshi Resources Limited and signed by the ZEMA director general, the agency said the cancellation was as…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.