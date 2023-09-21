EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says government will patent all innovations and inventions that were displayed by pupils at the just ended Junior Engineers Technicians and Scientists (JETS) National Science Centre. According to a statement issued by Zambia’s First Secretary for Press and Tourism in Addis Ababa Inutu Mwanza, Wednesday, Syakalima was speaking when he transited from Addis Ababa to Oslo Norway to attend a Southern African Nordic Centre. He said his Ministry had engaged PACRA to ensure that all innovations by pupils were patented so that pupils protected their inventions from being copied or stolen by others. “Minister of Education, Hon. Douglas Syakalima says the Government will patent all innovations and inventions displayed by pupils from different provinces at the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.