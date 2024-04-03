ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) squash player Monica Mwape has upset top seed Kaluba Mbewe of Nkana to win the AgriCrop Services Limited women’s tournament at Ndola Squash Club. Mwape, the tournament’s third seed, defeated Mbewe 3-2 with a score of 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9, 13-11 to win the top prize money of K6,500. To reach the finals, Mwape won 3-2 against Natasha Chimese of Ndola, with set scores of 8-11, 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, while Mbewe beat Zulema Chisenga 3-1 with set scores of 11-5, 7-11, 11-8, 11-6 in the semi-finals. In the quarter-finals, Mwape defeated Saiwa Namakando of Buffaloes 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-9), while Mbewe secured a 3-0 victory against Sonile Longwe of Green Buffaloes with set margins of...



